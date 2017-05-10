No Rational Solution On Sight For Ven...

No Rational Solution On Sight For Venezuela Violence

In a dramatic scene caught by a photographer, a protestor was severely burned when the gas tank of a police motorcycle exploded during clashes Street protests in Venezuela claimed at least two more fatalities on Wednesday, bringing the total number of people killed to more than 30 in several weeks of unrest. Thousands of Venezuelans took to the streets as president Nicolas Maduro began the process of overhauling the country's constitution - a move that has raised the stakes in a bitter standoff between Maduro's government and a growing opposition.

