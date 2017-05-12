Meet Venezuela's 'Colectivos'; the armed gangs of...

Meet Venezuela's 'Colectivos'; the ar...

12 hrs ago Read more: Babalu Blog

It is an idea that no doubt was born in Havana and implemented in Venezuela by Cuba's puppet dictatorship in Caracas. The "Colectivos" , as they are known, are nothing more than armed gangs of thugs sent out to terrorize, attack, and murder peaceful protestors and dissidents.

