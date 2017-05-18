Mayhem Rages in West Venezuela, Man S...

Mayhem Rages in West Venezuela, Man Shot Dead Buying Diapers

15 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

Mobs looted shops and fought security forces overnight in Venezuela's restive western region, where three soldiers were being charged on Thursday with the shooting death of a man who was buying diapers for his baby, witnesses said. Six weeks of anti-government unrest have resulted in at least 44 deaths, as well as hundreds of injuries and arrests in the worst turmoil of President Nicolas Maduro's four-year rule of the South American OPEC nation.

