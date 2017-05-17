Massive sea creature washes up on Ind...

Massive sea creature washes up on Indonesian beach

16 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

A giant carcass found washed up on Huamual beach in Indonesia's Maluku province puzzled locals and authorities. According to local reports, fishermen believed it to be a giant squid, but a coordinator of Indonesia's Marine and Coastal Resources Management said it was likely a whale.

