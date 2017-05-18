Man set alight amid rising death toll...

Man set alight amid rising death toll in Venezuela

2 hrs ago Read more: PanArmenian Network

PanARMENIAN.Net - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has accused opposition protesters of setting alight a government supporter in Caracas on the 50th day of protests, BBC News reports. Orlando Jos Figuera suffered burns to 80% of his body after he was engulfed in flames.

Chicago, IL

