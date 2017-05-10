Maestro Dudamel tells Venezuelan leaders 'Enough is Enough'

In this Jan. 1, 2017 file photo, Maestro Gustavo Dudamel, of Venezuela, conducts the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra during the traditional New Year's Concert at the Golden Hall of the Musikverein in Vienna, Austria. Dudamel spoke out against the Venezuelan government he has long performed for over its bloody crackdown on protesters in a statement after the May 3, 2017 death of 17-year-old Armando Canizales at a demonstration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.