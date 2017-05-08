Maestro Dudamel tells Venezuelan lead...

Maestro Dudamel tells Venezuelan leaders 'Enough is Enough'

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Classical music maestro Gustavo Dudamel has spoken out against the Venezuelan government he has long performed for, calling on President Nicolas Maduro to listen to protesters who have taken to the streets by the millions against his socialist government. In an online essay titled "I Raise My Voice," Dudamel urged Maduro to reduce political tensions that have left 37 people dead amid daily, sometimes-violent demonstrations.

