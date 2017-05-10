Jailed Venezuela activist dispels rumors of health emergency

FILE - In this Nov. 26. 2015 file photo, Lilian Tintori, wife of jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, speaks during a news conference at a hotel, in Caracas, Venezuela. Tintori stood outside a military hospital in C... An American company helping secure the Iraqi base where F-16 fighter jets battle the Islamic State group turned a blind eye to alcohol smuggling, theft, security violations and allegations of sex trafficking.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.