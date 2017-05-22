Ita s time for Latin America and U.S....

Ita s time for Latin America and U.S. to do something about Venezuelaa s bloodbath

Key Latin American countries have in recent days stepped up their pressure on Venezuela's regime to restore democracy, but the region must take a much bolder step to stop the brutal repression of opposition protests that has already led to at least 45 deaths. Before we get into what Latin American countries should do, let's applaud the fact that the 34-country Organization of American States earlier this week passed a resolution to convene a meeting of the region's foreign ministers on May 31 to discuss Venezuela's political and humanitarian crisis.

