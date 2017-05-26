Iran accuses US of 'Iranophobia' afte...

Iran accuses US of 'Iranophobia' after Trump's Saudi visit

A protester tries to flee government security forces during a demonstration by opponents of President Nicolas Maduro who gathered to block a major highway in Caracas Venezuela Saturday In a speech at the Arab Islamic American Summit in Riyadh attended by many leaders of the Muslim world, Mr Trump said that Iran was providing funding for arms and training militias that were spreading destruction and chaos. "We will not have any loss of time", Vartan Voskanian, who specializes in Iranian studies, told RFE/RL's Armenian service , commenting on Rouhani's May 19 victory in the Islamic Republic's presidential election.

