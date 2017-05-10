In Venezuela, A Game of Constitutiona...

In Venezuela, A Game of Constitutional Roulette

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WNYC-AM New York

Demonstrators block the Francisco de Miranda highway after a homage to Juan Pablo Pernalete in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, April 27, 2017. There have been 27 constitutions in Venezuela over the past 200 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYC-AM New York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Exclusive: U.S. senators seek sanctions, other ... 46 min Tea Bag Residue C... 6
News "Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,... Mar '17 Texxy 15
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan '17 Cherokeepato 3
News FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14) Dec '16 mextex 3
News MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16) Dec '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 4
News Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16) Dec '16 Cherokeelatortillera 2
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Wildchild 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,620 • Total comments across all topics: 280,754,047

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC