Hundreds evacuated in Venezuela as tear gas seeps into homes
Hundreds of people have been evacuated from buildings in the Venezuelan coastal city of Maracaibo after security forces launched tear gas during a clash with protesters and the gas spilled into homes, schools and a hospital. One says that at a foundation housing about 300 children and elderly residents, he found dozens of people on the floor coughing after inhaling the fumes.
