Honduras withdraws top diplomat in Venezuela over political crisis

Honduras on Friday announced it was indefinitely withdrawing its top diplomat to Venezuela over the political crisis enveloping the South American nation. In a statement, the government of the Central American country said it had recalled its charge d'affaires in Caracas, Fernando Suarez Lovo, for consultations.

Chicago, IL

