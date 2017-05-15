Haiti announces fuel price increases ...

Haiti announces fuel price increases to help public finances

Jamaica Observer

Haiti's government announced on Sunday fuel price increases of up to 20 per cent in an effort to shore up the country's disastrous public finances.People in this destitute Caribbean nation rushed to gas stations to top off their tanks before the price rises take effect on Monday. The government had been negotiating with transport unions for more than a week so Haitians knew an increase was in the works.

Chicago, IL

