Haiti announces fuel price increases to help public finances
Haiti's government announced on Sunday fuel price increases of up to 20 per cent in an effort to shore up the country's disastrous public finances.People in this destitute Caribbean nation rushed to gas stations to top off their tanks before the price rises take effect on Monday. The government had been negotiating with transport unions for more than a week so Haitians knew an increase was in the works.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Exclusive: U.S. senators seek sanctions, other ...
|May 4
|Xstain Mullah Fri...
|9
|"Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|15
|Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|Cherokeepato
|3
|FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|mextex
|3
|MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16)
|Dec '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|4
|Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Cherokeelatortillera
|2
|Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Wildchild
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC