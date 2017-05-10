Gay Activists Leave Venezuela Because...

Gay Activists Leave Venezuela Because People Are Too Starving To Care About LGBTQ Activism

Gay activists in Venezuela are leaving the country because more national attention is given to finding food that combating hate crimes against the gay community, reports NBC News. "The basic issue is that we are not an issue.When basic needs [are not being met], when people are more concerned with finding a meal to eat, you don't have time to focus on [LGBTQ rights]," Isaac Perez said.

Chicago, IL

