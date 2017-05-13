Fatima brings hope for peace in suffe...

Fatima brings hope for peace in suffering Venezuela, pilgrim says

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Iobserve

Venezuelan Jose Antonio dos Santos carries the flag of his country that reads "Virgin of Fatima, I ask for freedom for Venezuela," before the canonization Mass of Sts. Francisco and Jacinta Marto celebrated by Pope Francis at the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal May 13. Several Venezuelans camped out all night at the shrine to pray for peace in their country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iobserve.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Exclusive: U.S. senators seek sanctions, other ... May 4 Xstain Mullah Fri... 9
News "Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,... Mar '17 Texxy 15
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan '17 Cherokeepato 3
News FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14) Dec '16 mextex 3
News MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16) Dec '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 4
News Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16) Dec '16 Cherokeelatortillera 2
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Wildchild 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,107 • Total comments across all topics: 281,008,373

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC