Fatima brings hope for peace in suffering Venezuela, pilgrim says

Venezuelan Jose Antonio dos Santos carries the flag of his country that reads "Virgin of Fatima, I ask for freedom for Venezuela," before the canonization Mass of Sts. Francisco and Jacinta Marto celebrated by Pope Francis at the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal May 13. Several Venezuelans camped out all night at the shrine to pray for peace in their country.

