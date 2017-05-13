Elderly and grandparents in Venezuela march in protest against Cuba's puppet dictatorship
Yesterday, hundreds of grandparents and elderly Venezuelans took to the streets in protest of Cuba's puppet dictatorship and its violent and murderous repression of peaceful, pro-democracy demonstrations. Major roads were blocked off and State Security thugs were sent out in full force as even a bunch of elderly folks peacefully marching strikes fear into Caracas' Cuban-controlled regime.
