Driver squeals 'Oh My God, oh my God' after fatally hitting man and driving away, police say
Police have released surveillance video that shows a motorist striking and killing a man crossing a South Los Angeles street last month, then driving away, authorities said. The Los Angeles Police Department hopes that by releasing the video the public can help identify the motorist who was driving a newer model blue, four-door Volkswagen Jetta with paper plates.
