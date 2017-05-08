Doral Venezuelans call for Maduroa s ouster, end to violence in homeland
Venezuelan dissident Leopoldo Lopez was awarded the medal of freedom by Florida governer Rick Scott. Lopez was not in attendance as he is in prison on a 13-year sentence.
