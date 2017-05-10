Designer Carolina Herrera's Nephew Ki...

Designer Carolina Herrera's Nephew Killed In Kidnapping

The 34-year-old nephew of fashion designer Carolina Herrera was found dead in a truck in Venezuela in a tragic kidnapping. The bodies of Reinaldo Jose Herrera and business associate, 31-year-old Fabrizio Mendoza, were discovered Thursday in the back of a pickup truck parked on a road outside Caracas.

