Death toll of Venezuelan protests climbs to 37

Venezuela confirmed Friday the death of a 20-year-old man during an opposition protest not far from the capital city Caracas, bringing the death toll to 37 since the protest broke out early April. According to a statement of the prosecutor-general's office, Hecder Lugo was found "wounded by a gun shot" on Thursday in a protest that took place in San Diego in northern Carabobo State, which is about two hours by car from Caracas.

