Death toll of Venezuelan protests cli...

Death toll of Venezuelan protests climbs to 37

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Venezuela confirmed Friday the death of a 20-year-old man during an opposition protest not far from the capital city Caracas, bringing the death toll to 37 since the protest broke out early April. According to a statement of the prosecutor-general's office, Hecder Lugo was found "wounded by a gun shot" on Thursday in a protest that took place in San Diego in northern Carabobo State, which is about two hours by car from Caracas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Exclusive: U.S. senators seek sanctions, other ... Thu Xstain Mullah Fri... 9
News "Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,... Mar '17 Texxy 15
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan '17 Cherokeepato 3
News FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14) Dec '16 mextex 3
News MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16) Dec '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 4
News Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16) Dec '16 Cherokeelatortillera 2
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Wildchild 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,549 • Total comments across all topics: 280,809,348

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC