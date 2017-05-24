Death Toll of Venezuelan Anti-Governm...

Death Toll of Venezuelan Anti-Government Protests Climbs to 55

Latin America 01:18 24.05.2017Get short URL MEXICO CITY - On Monday, one person was shot in the protests in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas, while six others were shot in the western state of Barinas, thus increasing the total number of deaths to 55 people, El Universal news outlet reported.

