Death toll in southern Libyan attack rises to 141 -official

20 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A spokesman for east Libyan armed forces said on Friday that as many as 141 people had been killed a day earlier in an attack on a southern air base. Ahmed al-Mismari, a spokesman for the eastern-based Libyan National Army , said 103 of those killed in the attack at Brak Al-Shati air base were LNA troops stationed in the area.

