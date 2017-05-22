Cuba's proxy war in Venezuela

1 hr ago Read more: Babalu Blog

If you want to truly address the issues destroying Venezuela and its people, you have to get to the root cause of the problems: Cuba. For all intents and purposes, Cuba's Castro dictatorship has taken over Venezuela and until the world recognizes this, Venezuela will continue to deteriorate.

Chicago, IL

