CORREDOR: Reuniting and reconstructing Venezuela
In December 2015, the streets of Venezuela were overflowing with joy, because for the first time since 2000, the opposition had gained a majority in the National Assembly. With 112 opposition representatives versus 55 government representatives, the national assembly became the only official medium through which the opposition could voice its concerns.
