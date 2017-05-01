Commentary: Chronicles of a Chronic C...

Commentary: Chronicles of a Chronic Caribbean Chronicler: Venezuela...

By Earl Bousquet The wider Caribbean finds itself slap dash in the middle of an unfolding situation that's already tearing apart the Caribbean Community , and possibly the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States , even as it unfolds. Earl Bousquet is Editor-at-Large of The Diplomatic Courier and author of the regional newspaper column entitled Chronicles of a Chronic Caribbean Chronicler The English-speaking part of the region is being separated over Venezuela and CARICOM states are more deeply divided than ever over ties with Caracas, which has over the last 19 years built stronger ties with the entire Caribbean, but is now a prime target for externally-backed regime change.

Chicago, IL

