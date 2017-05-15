Carolina Herrera speaks out against V...

Carolina Herrera speaks out against Venezuela's 'communist dictatorship' after nephew's murder

1 hr ago

The 78-year-old fashion designer took to Instagram Saturday where she spoke out against her native Venezuela's "communist dictatorship" after her 34-year-old nephew was found dead in a vehicle abandoned outside the capital Caracas alongside another man. NBC 6 South Florida previously reported that Herrera's nephew was eating with 31-year-old Fabrizio Mendoza at a restaurant on Thursday when they were both reportedly abducted by a gang of criminals.

Chicago, IL

