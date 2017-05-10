Attorney: At Least 65 Venezuelan Mili...

Attorney: At Least 65 Venezuelan Military Members Detained

Bolivarian National Guards stand on a highway overlooking an anti-government march trying to make its way to the National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela, May 3, 2017. At least 65 members of Venezuela's military, ranking from officers to the captain of an important border region unit, have been detained, raising questions about whether a fissure exists within the nation's armed forces, according to an attorney representing several of those arrested.

