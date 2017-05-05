Armored Personnel Carrier Caught On V...

Armored Personnel Carrier Caught On Video Running Over Gaggle Of Venezuelans [VIDEO]

A disturbing video shows an armored car crashing through a crowd of protestors in Caracas, Venezuela, as a months-long riot continues. The video El Nacional published Wednesday shows the armored personnel carrier driving through a small group of protestors then backing away after it gets hit with a gasoline bomb.

