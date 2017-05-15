Anti-Maduro protests persist in Venez...

Anti-Maduro protests persist in Venezuela, policeman shot dead

Opponents of President Nicolas Maduro staged sit-ins and roadblocks across Venezuela on Monday to press for elections, sparking new unrest that killed a policeman. Demonstrators have been on the streets daily since early April to demand elections, freedom for jailed activists, foreign humanitarian aid to offset an economic crisis, and autonomy for the opposition-controlled legislature.

