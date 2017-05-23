Angry Venezuelans take aim at Chavez statues, home
Until recently, even as the economy cratered and Venezuelans abandoned support for President Nicolas Maduro , many in the socialist-run country continued to revere Chavez for standing up for the oil-rich nation's long-overlooked poor masses. But that once solid reputation has begun to crumble as quickly as statues and monuments built to the late strongman have been toppled.
