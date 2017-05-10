10 Things to Know for Thursday
In this Jan. 3, 2017 image released by ABC, host Jimmy Kimmel appears during "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in Los Angeles. Kimmel's tearful account of his newborn son's heart surgery reverberated widely across social media, turning a monologue seen by a relatively small late-night TV audience into something far more potent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Exclusive: U.S. senators seek sanctions, other ...
|5 hr
|07 Mustang
|8
|"Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|15
|Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|Cherokeepato
|3
|FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|mextex
|3
|MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16)
|Dec '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|4
|Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Cherokeelatortillera
|2
|Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Wildchild
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC