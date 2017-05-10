10 Things to Know for Friday

10 Things to Know for Friday

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

A student returns a tear gas canister fired by National Police at student protesters outside the Central University of Venezuela in Caracas, Thursday, May 4, 2017. Students held demonstrations across Caracas Thursday as a two-month-old protest movement that shows no signs of letting up claimed more lives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Exclusive: U.S. senators seek sanctions, other ... 22 hr Xstain Mullah Fri... 9
News "Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,... Mar '17 Texxy 15
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan '17 Cherokeepato 3
News FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14) Dec '16 mextex 3
News MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16) Dec '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 4
News Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16) Dec '16 Cherokeelatortillera 2
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Wildchild 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,832 • Total comments across all topics: 280,791,780

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC