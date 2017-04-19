Young Man Shot During Protest in Caracas Venezuela: Witnesses
A young man was shot during an anti-government demonstration in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas, two people who witnessed the incident said. Reuters was unable to immediately obtain further details on the incident.
