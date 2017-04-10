Where is Pope Francis in the wake of ...

Where is Pope Francis in the wake of socialist mob assault on archbishop in Venezuela?

Less than a week after 49 Egyptian Christians were massacred in two bombings in Alexandria and Tanta during Palm Sunday mass, Venezuela's socialist thugs stormed a Wednesday Holy Week mass, assaulting the presiding archbishop of Caracas, the church's worshippers and trashing and looting the church. The attack wasn't on the same level as the terrorist bombing, but it signaled an emboldened and increasingly violent state, which may well have been drawing inspiration from the horror in Egypt.

