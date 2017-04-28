Violent repression in Venezuela worse...

Violent repression in Venezuela worsens as Cuban-controlled...

The Cuban puppet dictatorship of Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela continues its reign of terror on peaceful demonstrations taking place all over the country. This week as been especially violent for the peaceful protestors who have taken to the streets daily for almost a month now demanding the end of tyranny in Venezuela.

Chicago, IL

