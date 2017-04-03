Violent clashes in Venezuela as thous...

Violent clashes in Venezuela as thousands protest socialist government

Officers in riot gear blocked a highway as marchers tried to advance, chanting "Liberty, Liberty!" Protesters tossed rocks and returned tear gas canisters used against them. The Venezuelan National Guard also used water tanks against the demonstrators as thousands of them marched from eastern Caracas, an opposition bastion, toward downtown, where most national government facilities are located.

