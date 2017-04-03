Venezuela's Opposition Censures Judge...

Venezuela's Opposition Censures Judges; 18 Held After Protests

20 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

Venezuela's opposition lawmakers, some carrying injuries from this week's protests, on Wednesday sought the dismissal of Supreme Court judges whom they accuse of propping up a socialist dictatorship. Newly militant opposition leaders also announced another round of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro for Thursday, despite chaos and violence in Caracas on Tuesday that left 20 injured and 18 arrested.

Chicago, IL

