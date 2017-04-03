Venezuela's Maduro mad at mayor for chemical attack tweet

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro lashes out at Mayor David Smolansky for 'falsely' accusing him of 'beginning to use chemical weapons as is occurring in Syria' against protesters Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro called on Sunday for an investigation against a leading opposition politician for falsely suggesting the government was carrying out a Syria-like chemical attack against protesters. Caracas-area Mayor David Smolansky on Saturday denounced the presence of a previously unseen red gas used to scatter thousands of protesters who in recent days have taken to the streets against Maduro.

