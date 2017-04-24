Venezuela's chief prosecutor decries violence as deaths rise

Venezuela's chief prosecutor has denounced a wave of unrest that has killed 26 people, vowing to hold all those responsible accountable and calling on both sides of a heated political spectrum to "lower the tone of confrontation". http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/article35655195.ece/73dad/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-cb172509-d786-48fe-9ff9-7cd1c09564b3_I1.jpg Venezuela's chief prosecutor has denounced a wave of unrest that has killed 26 people, vowing to hold all those responsible accountable and calling on both sides of a heated political spectrum to "lower the tone of confrontation".

