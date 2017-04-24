Venezuela's chief prosecutor decries ...

Venezuela's chief prosecutor decries violence as deaths rise

Venezuela's chief prosecutor has denounced a wave of unrest that has killed 26 people, vowing to hold all those responsible accountable and calling on both sides of a heated political spectrum to "lower the tone of confrontation".

