Venezuela's Chavismo has had a hell of an Easter week

Despite the government's doomed "Y'all better go to the beach" initiative, Easter Week has been positively brimming with news, with Venezuela making headlines worldwide. First Capriles' political disqualification caused a bit of an international backlash, then protests and riots started to spread all over the country, even in the least expected of places.

