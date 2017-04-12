Venezuelans march to prison to demand freedom for activists
Relatives of inmates stand on the road leading to the Ramo Verde military prison in Los Teques, outskirts of Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, April 28, 2017. Venezuela's opposition has called for a march to the prison where opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez is serving a nearly 14-year sentence for his role leading anti-government demonstrations in 2014.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|15
|Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|Cherokeepato
|3
|FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|mextex
|3
|MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16)
|Dec '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|4
|Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Cherokeelatortillera
|2
|Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Wildchild
|2
|Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10)
|Feb '16
|same goes up here
|2
