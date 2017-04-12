Venezuelans march to prison to demand...

Venezuelans march to prison to demand freedom for activists

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Relatives of inmates stand on the road leading to the Ramo Verde military prison in Los Teques, outskirts of Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, April 28, 2017. Venezuela's opposition has called for a march to the prison where opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez is serving a nearly 14-year sentence for his role leading anti-government demonstrations in 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,... Mar '17 Texxy 15
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan '17 Cherokeepato 3
News FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14) Dec '16 mextex 3
News MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16) Dec '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 4
News Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16) Dec '16 Cherokeelatortillera 2
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Wildchild 2
News Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10) Feb '16 same goes up here 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,544 • Total comments across all topics: 280,629,375

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC