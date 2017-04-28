Venezuelans March to Prison to Demand...

Venezuelans March to Prison to Demand Freedom for Activists

Read more: News Max

Hundreds of opponents of President Nicolas Maduro were marching to a military prison outside Caracas on Friday to demand the release of Leopoldo Lopez and other jailed activists they consider political prisoners. The march was part of an intensifying campaign by the opposition to force Maduro from office.

Chicago, IL

