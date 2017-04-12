Venezuelans march in memory of those killed in unrest

A man was shot and killed Thursday night during massive protests in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas , authorities said, making him the ninth person to be killed during protests in the country this month.Another five people have been killed in the three weeks of protests sparked by a Supreme Court decision to strip the opposition-controlled Congress of its last remaining powers, a move that was later reversed amid a storm of global criticism.Earlier on Friday, Venezuelan National Assembly deputy Jose Manuel Olivares said on Twitter that over 20 people were taken to the hospital amid anti-government protests in Caracas , particularly tin he Parroquia El Valle area.In addition to those electrocuted, three others died hit by bullets allegedly shot by police force trying to stop the mayhem in El Valle, where a total of 17 stores were looted.

