Venezuelans launch people power to denounce - coup' by President Nicolas Maduro

Tens of thousands of demonstrators heeded opposition calls to take to the streets of Venezuela's capital on Thursday, blocking the city's main artery to protest what they say was an attempted coup by the government of Nicolas Maduro. Some people carried signs that read "No to Dictatorship" as they crowded Caracas' principal highway cutting from the city's wealthy eastern section to the downtown as far as the eye could see.

Chicago, IL

