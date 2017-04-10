Venezuelan opposition leader sees pos...

Venezuelan opposition leader sees positive effect from Trumpa s blunt diplomacy

President Trump's tougher talk and blunt diplomacy is having a positive effect in at least one country, according to the man who stands at the epicenter of the political and economic earthquake rocking Venezuela. Washington's hands-on approach under Mr. Trump to the crisis that could help Venezuela overcome the "classic dictatorship" led by President Nicolas Maduro, Julio Borges, speaker of the opposition-dominated National Assembly, told The Washington Times in an exclusive interview at a cafe in this restive capital city.

