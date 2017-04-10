Venezuelan opposition holds protest 'against dictatorship'
Venezuelan officials shut down dozens of subway stations and bus routes Monday ahead of an opposition protest in Caracas, where some clashes have occurred. The protest in Caracas, operating under the slogan "Without Rest Against the Dictatorship," is in the area of Chacaito as part of anti-government demonstrations that began on March 30 throughout Venezuela.
