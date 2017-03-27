Venezuelan man accused of smuggling g...

Venezuelan man accused of smuggling guns is fighting the charges in Miami

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

One of five Venezuelans accused of smuggling firearms and ammunition to their homeland from South Florida has pleaded not guilty and demanded a trial to prove his innocence, according to Miami federal court records. Luis Antonio Urdaneta Pozo was indicted by a Miami federal grand jury Feb. 16 and arrested in Orlando seven days later.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,... Mar 10 Texxy 15
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan '17 Cherokeepato 3
News FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14) Dec '16 mextex 3
News MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16) Dec '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 4
News Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16) Dec '16 Cherokeelatortillera 2
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Wildchild 2
News Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10) Feb '16 same goes up here 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,631 • Total comments across all topics: 280,019,259

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC