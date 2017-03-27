Venezuelan man accused of smuggling guns is fighting the charges in Miami
One of five Venezuelans accused of smuggling firearms and ammunition to their homeland from South Florida has pleaded not guilty and demanded a trial to prove his innocence, according to Miami federal court records. Luis Antonio Urdaneta Pozo was indicted by a Miami federal grand jury Feb. 16 and arrested in Orlando seven days later.
