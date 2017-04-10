Venezuelan Journalist Describes The '...

Venezuelan Journalist Describes The 'Day To Day Struggle To Survive' In Her Country

"Sorry, I'm coughing ...because it's been a week of just breathing in tear gas that's also expired." Over the past two weeks, thousands of people have taken to the streets across Venezuela to denounce President NicolA s Maduro's government with rally cries of "No more dictatorship!" Demonstrations across Venezuela were sparked by the Supreme Court's decision to strip the country's National Assembly of its power last month.

