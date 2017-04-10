Venezuelan Journalist Describes The 'Day To Day Struggle To Survive' In Her Country

"Sorry, I'm coughing ...because it's been a week of just breathing in tear gas that's also expired." Over the past two weeks, thousands of people have taken to the streets across Venezuela to denounce President NicolA s Maduro's government with rally cries of "No more dictatorship!" Demonstrations across Venezuela were sparked by the Supreme Court's decision to strip the country's National Assembly of its power last month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.