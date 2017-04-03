Venezuelan government bans opposition...

Venezuelan government bans opposition figure from running for office

Leading Venezuelan opposition leader Henrique Capriles has been banned from running for office for 15 years, a move sure to ratchet up tensions amid a growing street-protest movement. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/article35604542.ece/2150b/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-e15f0500-b4c1-464e-9071-a161fd7798c8_I1.jpg Leading Venezuelan opposition leader Henrique Capriles has been banned from running for office for 15 years, a move sure to ratchet up tensions amid a growing street-protest movement.

